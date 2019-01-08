Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh native and actor Joe Manganiello visited Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh Tuesday to spread smiles and laughter.

The actor visited patients at the hospital and taught the children how to play Dungeons and Dragons, according to a post on social media.

What a cool afternoon @ChildrensPgh! Actor and Pittsburgh native, @JoeManganiello taught some of our patients the famous Dungeons & Dragons game! This is the rage face! pic.twitter.com/MRNRctQicy — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (@ChildrensPgh) January 8, 2019

The Mt. Lebanon native is known for his roles in movies like Spider-Man and Magic Mike.

Manganiello took to Twitter to share his experience at the hospital today.

We had two raging barbarians and a successful sneak attack from our resident rogue… ⚔️🐲🔥 https://t.co/GeNPmfoaef — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) January 9, 2019

In the end the actor posted on Twitter saying, “Today was a good day.”