PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh native and actor Joe Manganiello visited Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh Tuesday to spread smiles and laughter.

The actor visited patients at the hospital and taught the children how to play Dungeons and Dragons, according to a post on social media.

The Mt. Lebanon native is known for his roles in movies like Spider-Man and Magic Mike.

Manganiello took to Twitter to share his experience at the hospital today.

In the end the actor posted on Twitter saying, “Today was a good day.”

