Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning involving a Port Authority bus.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. at Butler and 62nd Streets in Lawrenceville.

According to a Port Authority spokesperson, the 91 Butler Street bus was headed outbound when it crashed. Three other vehicles were involved.

Six to seven people were injured, but all were minor. At least one person may have been transported to a local hospital.

Accident involving a @PGHtransit bus with reports of injuries in Lawrenceville on Butler & 62nd. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/NuUKhQbs06 — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) January 8, 2019

Port Authority Police were called to the scene.

The bus driver may have had a medical condition, but that remains under investigation.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.