PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A cookbook created by the vies and girlfriends of Pittsburgh Penguins athletes is scheduled to hit the shelves, all for a good cause.

“Welcome to Our Table” is available for pre-order now and is the cookbook that has been published in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. According to the Penguins, profits will support an angel fund to benefit non-profits in Pittsburgh and surrounding areas.

The cookbook itself is a 152-page hardcover book that features more than 70 recipes curated by the Penguins wives and girlfriends. The creators also provided their own photos and stories behind the recipes.

Recipes inside the book include Russian Pancakes, Beef Rydberg and Mediterranean Marinated Flank Steak. For those looking for a more healthy option, recipes like Kale and Quinoa Power Salad, Gluten-Free Pizza Crust and Healthy Peanut Butter Cups are also included in “Welcome to Our Table.”

Each cookbook is $40 plus shipping.

