KNOXVILLE (KDKA) – A child is in stable condition after being burned Wednesday evening.

Emergency responders were called to a home on Suncrest Street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. EMS transported the child from the house located in the 300-block of Suncrest Street to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

According to officials, detectives are still investigating the incident.

