PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Health officials are urging people who live in the Mon Valley to limit their outdoor activities until further notice due to air quality concerns from the Clairton Coke Works plant.

According to the Allegheny County Health Department, a fire last month at the plant damaged two gas dispatcher stations, causing higher than normal sulfur dioxide emissions.

Sulfur dioxide is a colorless gas that smells like a “just-struck match.”

Officials say high levels of the gas can have an impact on people’s breathing, especially for those who already have respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

They are advising people who live in the Mon Valley, especially those who suffer from asthma, bronchitis and emphysema, as well as the elderly and children, to limit their activities outdoors until repairs are made at the plant.

The areas impacted include:

Braddock

Clairton

Dravosburg

Duquesne

East McKeesport

East Pittsburgh

Elizabeth Borough

Elizabeth Township

Forward

Glassport

Jefferson Hills

Liberty

Lincoln

McKeesport

North Braddock

North Versailles

Pleasant Hills

Port Vue

Versailles

Wall

West Elizabeth

West Mifflin

Deputy Director for Environmental Health Jim Kelly said in a statement:

“We have been closely monitoring this issue since we were first notified of the fire on Dec. 24. While the plant has substituted natural gas for coke oven gas and extended coking time, there have been four exceedances. While their strategies appeared to be addressing their emissions, the data from yesterday morning showed two exceedances of the federal hourly standards. We had previously required additional controls be implemented to address each new exceedance. Following yesterday’s exceedances, the plant implemented additional actions to address the issue. We will continue monitoring the situation and consider requiring additional action, including enforcement actions, if necessary.”

The Health Department and plant officials are working together to address the emissions and bring them back down to federal standards.

For more information on air quality monitored data, visit the county’s website at this link.