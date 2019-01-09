Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLARKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Overnight water main breaks have prompted a boil water advisory and at least one school closure for local communities.

A Boil Water Advisory has been put into place for customers of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority in Clarksville and East Bethlehem.

That’s the result of three water main breaks in Clarksville.

Officials with the Bethlehem-Center School District have decided to cancel Wednesday classes as a result of the breaks.

The West Greene School District also has a two-hour delay, which may or may not be related to the break.

To check the status of those school, check out Delays and Closings page.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.