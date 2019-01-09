  • KDKA TVOn Air

CLARKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Overnight water main breaks have prompted a boil water advisory and at least one school closure for local communities.

A Boil Water Advisory has been put into place for customers of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority in Clarksville and East Bethlehem.

clarksville water main breaks Water Main Breaks Prompt Boil Water Advisory In Clarksville, East Bethlehem

(Photo Credit: Lisa Washington/KDKA)

That’s the result of three water main breaks in Clarksville.

Officials with the Bethlehem-Center School District have decided to cancel Wednesday classes as a result of the breaks.

The West Greene School District also has a two-hour delay, which may or may not be related to the break.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

