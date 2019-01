Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANA CO. (KDKA) – State police in Indiana County are turning to the public for help in finding a missing woman.

Authorities say that Megan Sue Durand was last seen almost a week ago. The woman went missing from the Village of Iselin last Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say she may have been heading to the Vandergrift area.

Anyone who has seen Megan Durang is asked to call 911.

