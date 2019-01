Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – One person has been shot in Homewood, according to police.

Police say that one person was shot on Susquehanna Street. The shooting occurred shortly before 7:40 p.m.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. Police have not released if any suspects have been taken into custody.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details