PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The frigid temperatures will continue, along with the scattered lake effect snow showers, tonight.

While the Pittsburgh area will see less than an inch accumulates, lake effect prone areas will certainly see more.

Wind chills will be a widespread issue at the bus stop Thursday morning. While the thermometers will read temps in the upper teens and low twenties, the wind chill will make it feel more like 10 degrees.

After the snow wraps up Thursday, we’ll get to regroup until our next chance of accumulating snow, Saturday.

