By John Shumway
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another small airline is coming to Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh International Airport introduced the Florida-based Via Airlines on Wednesday.

via airlines presser Via Airlines Coming To Pittsburgh International Airport

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

They will begin service here in the spring.

Via Airlines flies to Hartford, Connecticut; Birmingham, Alabama; and Memphis, Tennessee, which then connects to Austin, Texas.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Via Airlines started up in 1997 and Pittsburgh will be its 19th market.

They have a fleet of 10 planes and about 150 employees, the Post-Gazette reports.

Flights to Birmingham begin in April, then to Memphis and Austin in June, and finally Hartford in July.

