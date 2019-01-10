Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (AP) – Police say a man doing doughnuts in a car he had just bought struck a power pole in Ohio, sending him and his two children to the hospital.

Authorities tell the Dayton Daily News the man was doing the stunt in his Pontiac G8 in a snowy parking lot in Riverside on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the man apparently lost control and hit a live power pole, knocking the pole over and leaving the car with a crumpled front end.

The man and his two children have been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the man will be cited for reckless operation.

