PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The charges against a woman who recorded her own arrest outside a North Versailles movie theater were dropped Thursday.

Melanie Carter celebrated with a crowd of supporters in the courtyard of the Allegheny County Courthouse.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a judge dismissed all the charges against her in a case that happened last year outside of the Phoenix Big Cinemas theater in North Versailles.

Carter was arrested last February by off-duty police officer Christopher Kelly who was working theater security.

“I thought the officer was going to kill me,” Carter told KDKA last year.

Both the theater manager and officer removed three girls from the theater for what the officer described as “disorderly conduct” and “causing a disturbance.”

Carter became upset with how the girls were being treated by Officer Kelly and the theater manager.

“I heard them calling them animals and I took out my phone. I was like, y’all can’t call them animals,” Carter said.

During Thursday’s hearing, Carter’s attorney argued there was not sufficient evidence to sustain any of the charges against his client. He told the court that using profanity is not a justification for disorderly conduct.

The judge agreed and said Carter had a right to be there. The judge also dropped the resisting arrest charge.

During a hearing in May, Officer Kelly was confronted by Carter supporters as he left the magistrate’s office in North Versailles.

Now, Carter can move forward with her life and says she’s proud of her legal team and the supporters she rallied together during the entire process.