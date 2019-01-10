Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Our first round of wintry weather in 2019 is coming to an end.

The cold temperatures, however, will stick around for several more days. A brighter set up is headed our way Friday thanks to high pressure. This does not last long, though.

A winter storm system will pass to our south. While big accumulations are not likely for us, we will see clouds and light accumulations around the area Saturday into early Sunday.

We’ll see a few days of quiet, cool weather after that. — Ray Petelin