PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new survey of 85 defensive players across 25 NFL teams delivered very candid results about their feelings towards the quarterbacks in the league, including Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The players in the study conducted by The Athletic were asked 12 questions pertaining the signal-callers they face during the season. The players spoke on condition of anonymity to allow for the most truthful responses.

When the players were asked which quarterback would they least want as a teammate in the locker room, Roethlisberger was tied for second worst in the league with 11% of the vote. Big Ben shared second place with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. Cam Newton was the top answer with 14%.

Players named Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback who was most dangerous on third down with 34% of the vote. Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes followed behind Rodgers. Roethlisberger received multiple votes along with Cam Newton, Drew Brees and Deshaun Watson.

