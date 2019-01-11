Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials with the Roman Catholic Church say Cardinal Donald Wuerl reportedly knew of sexual misconduct allegations against ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, and reported them to the Vatican.

According to a report in The Washington Post, a former priest says he saw documentation that Wuerl was aware of allegations against McCarrick.

The report says Wuerl reported those allegations to a Vatican ambassador in 2004.

Both the Archdiocese of Washington, where Wuerl most recently served, and Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese confirmed the information Thursday.

Wuerl had previously issued public statements claiming that he was unaware of allegations against McCarrick.

McCarrick is accused of abusing minors and harassing seminarians. And Wuerl was forced to resign last year over allegations that he mishandled clergy sexual misconduct.

The former priest, who says he saw the file, reached a settlement with church in 2005. Diocese officials say they were trying to protect the priest’s confidentiality.