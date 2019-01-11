Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Freckles

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This adorable pooch is Freckles! He absolutely loves being around people – his favorite activities include going for car rides and sitting in laps. Although he has lots of love to give, Freckles would prefer to find an adult-only family who can help him adapt to his new home and continue to work on his canine manners with him. Does Freckles sound like the guy for you? Stop by and meet him today!

To find out more about how to adopt Freckles, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Aspen & Kittens

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I am 3-years-old. Love to play. Active. Listen well. I came to Orphans with my babies who have been adopted. I am hoping to be adopted soon.

To find out more about how to adopt Aspen, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Sweet. Playful. Raised in foster home.

To find out more about how to adopt these kittens, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

