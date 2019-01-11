Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man convicted of sexual assaulting a woman on a Greyhound bus last summer is back in jail after running away from alternative housing.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Justin Dahlheimer, of Sioux City, Iowa, escaped from the Remnant House in Munhall on Jan. 5.

Staff at the Remnant House say they believe Dahlheimer was trying to get back to Iowa.

Dahlheimer was living at the halfway house after being convicted of indecent assault and disorderly conduct last month.

He was convicted of inappropriate touching a sleeping woman who he was sitting next to on a Greyhound bus, and taken into custody at the bus station last summer.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday after he left the halfway house.

Allegheny County Sheriff’s Lt. Jack Kearney took Dahlheimer back into custody on Thursday night after spotting him walking in Downtown Pittsburgh, officials said.

He is now being held in the Allegheny County Jail, and is facing an additional charge of failing to register as a sex offender.