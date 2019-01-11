  • KDKA TV

JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — A fire broke out at a Jefferson Hills home Friday night.

It was reported around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Coal Valley Road.

jefferson hills coal valley road fire Fire Breaks Out At Jefferson Hills Home

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The 2-alarm fire was not yet under control as of 10:30 p.m.

Coal Valley Road is shut down between Oakwood Drive and Old Clairton Road while firefighters are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

