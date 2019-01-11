Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — A fire broke out at a Jefferson Hills home Friday night.

It was reported around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Coal Valley Road.

The 2-alarm fire was not yet under control as of 10:30 p.m.

Jefferson Hills: 2-alarm residential structure fire – 800 block of Coal Valley Road. The road is closed between Oakwood Drive and Old Clairton Road. Fire is not under control. No injuries reported at this time. Responders are at the scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 12, 2019

Coal Valley Road is shut down between Oakwood Drive and Old Clairton Road while firefighters are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details