MAHONING TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person is dead after a two-car collision in Lawrence County on Friday morning.

Police were called to Route 224 in Mahoning Township around 9 a.m. after two vehicles hit head-on.

So far, the name of the victim and cause of the crash have not been released.

Route 224 between Jackson Street and Martin Kelly Spear Road had to be shut down for several hours while police investigated and crews cleared the scene.

