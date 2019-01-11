Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — Two people were flown to the hospital after a suspected DUI crash in Murrysville on Friday.

The head-on crash happened on School Road near Foxwood Court around 2 p.m.

According to Murrysville Medic One, both drivers were trapped in their vehicles after the crash and had to be extricated. Their conditions are unknown.

The Murrysville Police Department says one driver is suspected of driving under the influence.

School Road was closed for more than an hour.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details