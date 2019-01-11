Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the government shutdown continues to stretch on, Pittsburgh International Airport has decided to provide an act of kindness to the TSA agents working without pay right now.

Airport officials say they will be providing free lunches to the 200 federal workers at Pittsburgh International today, and on future Fridays.

As a gesture of appreciation today and on future Fridays, airport staff will deliver lunches to 200 federal workers at PIT including @TSA agents working w/out pay. Agents say passengers have been leaving notes and other kindnesses thanking them since the govt shutdown began. pic.twitter.com/pgmkevCWuE — PIT airport (@PITairport) January 11, 2019

Despite the U.S. government shutdown the federal employees are still coming to work at Pittsburgh International.

Airport CEO Christina Cassotis said earlier this week, “We are just so heartened at the commitment the TSA employees have shown here at the airport. I think it speaks to Pittsburgh and the folks working here, and we’re very grateful we’ve seen a minimal impact.”

That’s not the case in other places around the country.

The President of the TSA’s union, American Federation of Government Employees Local 332, Bill Reese said in a statement: “In Pittsburgh, our people are dedicated. They are not going to call off or miss work unless they physically have no other alternative but to make it to work due to lack of funds from not being paid.”

Airport officials say on Twitter that passengers have been leaving notes and doing other kind gestures for the TSA agents since the shutdown began last month.

And they remain hopeful that the issue gets resolved before the TSA agents run out of money and are forced to stay home.

“I can’t imagine what the line would be like if they were not here,” one passenger said.