PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have arrested a man for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in Plum Borough.

Investigators say they have charged 21-year-old Malik Hawkins with entering a man’s home and shooting him.

malik hawkins Police: Suspect Arrested After Entering Home, Shooting Man

(Source: Allegheny County Police)

It happened Thursday around 11:30 a.m. in a home on Saltsburg Road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. He suffered gunshot wounds to the legs.

Hawkins is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, weapons violations and recklessly endangering another person.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

