BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — Bridgeville Police say an alleged drunk driver was arrested Saturday morning after nearly striking a pedestrian.

Police posted dash cam video of the incident, which happened around 1:20 a.m., to their Facebook page.

(Photo Credit: Bridgeville Police Department/Facebook)

The video shows a pickup truck traveling along Washington Pike. The driver appears to jump the curb outside the Crafty Jackalope near two pedestrians who were standing on the sidewalk.

The officer then pulled the vehicle over.

Police say the driver was arrested and is facing charges of driving under the influence and recklessly endangering another person. The driver was also charged with multiple vehicle code violations.

Nobody was hurt.

