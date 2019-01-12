Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) – Cedar Point is removing a couple of its oldest structures at the amusement park along Lake Erie.

The buildings coming down are employee dormitories that sit near the Sandusky park’s marina in northern Ohio.

They have been housing employees for decades, but the buildings actually date to the early 1900s. The spot was first home to a hotel built in 1901. By 1915, the buildings were renovated and reopened as Cedars Hotel.

The Sandusky Register reports that the Cedars Hotel had its own cafeteria, cigar stand and gift shops.

A Cedar Point spokesman wouldn’t tell the newspaper any details about the demolition or whether there are any plans for the site.

