SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh in Squirrel Hill will host a screening of a documentary about Fred Rogers’ life.

The event will take place in Levinson Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27.

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor” examines the life and legacy of Fred Rogers. The documentary was released in theaters last summer and became the high-grossing biographical documentary of all time.

The screening is part of a new initiative called “Movies We Have To Talk About,” organized through the JCC’s Center for Loving Kindness and Civic Engagement.

Attendees are invited to stop by around 4 p.m. before the screening for Zeke’s Coffee Bar and Candy Buffet.

The movie will begin at 4:30 p.m. and it will be followed by a conversation about the film.

The JCC says parents are welcome to bring children who will be engaged in the movie.

Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP at tinyurl.com/wontyoubemy.

For more information, call (412) 339-5416.

