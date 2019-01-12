Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh man is raising flags after he claims he was racially profiled on a Greyhound bus earlier this month.

Local activist Tim Stevens led a demonstration on Saturday morning at the Greyhound bus station located at the corner of 11th Street and Liberty Avenue in support of William Anderson, who claimed to be racially profiled by a bus driver on Jan. 5 while on his way to Washington, D.C.

Stevens and his Black Political Empowerment Planning Council are asking for a response from Greyhound CEO Dave Leach.

Anderson, who is black, documented the alleged incident on his Instagram account.

Anderson claimed that the bus driver made him move from the back of the bus to the front seat without explanation, pulled the bus over and demanded Anderson return to the seat the driver moved him to when he was attempting to go to the bathroom before attempting to have him removed from the bus by police for vaping.

An email and calls to the Greyhound corporate office were not immediately returned.