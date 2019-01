Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Volunteers with the Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church partnered with Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization that distributes food and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable, to pack meals on Saturday morning.

The Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church pays 34 cents per meal and brings the supplies, trains the volunteers and then distributes the meals.

The goal was to pack 20,000 meals.