WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Once the snow started Saturday, it didn’t stop. Wet, heavy snow coated the ground and roadways with “slippery” being the word of the night.

It began as picturesque, a snowy Point State Park with people and pets enjoying a first snowfall.

“I actually live down here so I don’t have to drive in it. I do feel bad for people who have to drive in it though,” Kelly McCauley, of Pittsburgh, said.

As the night progressed, the snow fell, and the roads got covered quickly.

PennDOT crews in Washington, Pa., were busy loading up with salt and heading out to treat the roadways.

One resounding theme from those who were out Saturday night — everyone needed to slow it down.

“I went to West Virginia and all the way back, and it’s pretty bad. The highways, they were driving like 40 [mph], all the trucks and everything. Everyone has to be real cautious,” Lori Solvan, of Washington, said.

A man from Nigeria at a busy shopping plaza in Washington said he was learning to adapt to driving in these conditions.

“You just have to, like, go at a constant speed. You don’t have to be on high speed, you know? You just have to take everything easy on the road,” he said.

The stores were busy with people loading up on provisions, so once they got home, they could stay there.

For the plows busy at work, one driver said there was no break as the flakes kept coming down.

“I worked my way from one end to the other and by the time I get back to the other end, it’s slicking back up already again,” Sean Bioni, with Galati Landscaping, said.

Roads were still snow-covered in parts late Saturday night, but the Interstate was mostly just wet. Still, slippery remains the word of the night and caution is the best advice.