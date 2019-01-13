Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old boy died after he was struck by multiple vehicles while crossing a Pennsylvania street, and one of the vehicles left the scene.

West Hempfield Township police say the boy and a 17-year-old girl were struck while crossing from the Silver Spring Cemetery parking lot toward Saint Mary’s Coptic Church.

According to Crime Watch Pa., the accident happened at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Saturday evening. Police say that both the boy and the girl were struck by a maroon Ford Tarus that was operated by a 17-year-old female.

The boy was thrown into the westbound lane, where he was struck once and perhaps twice by vehicles. One remained at the scene but witnesses said a black sport utility vehicle that struck the boy didn’t stop. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl was knocked to the side of the street, and her condition wasn’t immediately available. Her 21-year-old sister, who had a cut that may have been due to debris, was treated at Lancaster General Hospital and released.

The operator of the maroon Ford Tarus was also taken to the hospital as a precaustion, but was later released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the West Hempfield Township Police Department at 717-285-5191 or 1-800-957-2677.

