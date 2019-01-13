Filed Under:Local TV, National Weather Service, Snow, weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The first winter storm of the year swept through the Pittsburgh area Saturday night.

According to the National Weather Service, the snowstorm swept through the area starting Saturday afternoon and into the evening with an expected 2-4 inches of snow in tote. Road crews took to the streets battling slick conditions and snow accumulation.

The National Weather Service posted to their website with totals from the storm. Notable snowfall includes:

  • Morrisville: 5.5 inches
  • Spraggs: 5.0 inches
  • McCandless Township: 3.4 inches
  • Greensburg: 3.1 inches
  • South Strabane: 3.0 inches
  • Canonsburg: 2.9 inches
  • Bridgeville: 2.7 inches
  • Moon Township: 2.3 inches
  • Charleroi: 2.3 inches
  • Monroeville: 2.0 inches
  • Donegal: 2.0 inches
  • Allison Park: 2.0 inches
  • Plum: 2.0 inches
  • Butler: 2.0 inches
  • Slippery Rock: 1.6 inches
  • California: 1.5 inches
  • Connellsville: 0.3 inches

Scattered snow showers are expected to frequent the area throughout the day Sunday. Preston, Tucker and Garrett Counties in Maryland are under a Winter Weather Advisory that is expected to expire at 5 p.m.

