Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The first winter storm of the year swept through the Pittsburgh area Saturday night.
According to the National Weather Service, the snowstorm swept through the area starting Saturday afternoon and into the evening with an expected 2-4 inches of snow in tote. Road crews took to the streets battling slick conditions and snow accumulation.
RELATED STORY: Winter Weather Advisory: Pittsburgh Area Braces For First Snowstorm Of Season
The National Weather Service posted to their website with totals from the storm. Notable snowfall includes:
- Morrisville: 5.5 inches
- Spraggs: 5.0 inches
- McCandless Township: 3.4 inches
- Greensburg: 3.1 inches
- South Strabane: 3.0 inches
- Canonsburg: 2.9 inches
- Bridgeville: 2.7 inches
- Bridgeville: 2.7 inches
- Moon Township: 2.3 inches
- Charleroi: 2.3 inches
- Monroeville: 2.0 inches
- Donegal: 2.0 inches
- Allison Park: 2.0 inches
- Plum: 2.0 inches
- Butler: 2.0 inches
- Slippery Rock: 1.6 inches
- California: 1.5 inches
- Connellsville: 0.3 inches
Scattered snow showers are expected to frequent the area throughout the day Sunday. Preston, Tucker and Garrett Counties in Maryland are under a Winter Weather Advisory that is expected to expire at 5 p.m.
Scattered snow showers are expected for the rest of today south of the Pittsburgh. Preston, Tucker, and Garrett County are still under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5pm. pic.twitter.com/vkGCERrIrG
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 13, 2019
Stay With KDKA.com For The Latest Snow Totals