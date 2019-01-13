Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The first winter storm of the year swept through the Pittsburgh area Saturday night.

According to the National Weather Service, the snowstorm swept through the area starting Saturday afternoon and into the evening with an expected 2-4 inches of snow in tote. Road crews took to the streets battling slick conditions and snow accumulation.

The National Weather Service posted to their website with totals from the storm. Notable snowfall includes:

Morrisville: 5.5 inches

Spraggs: 5.0 inches

McCandless Township: 3.4 inches

Greensburg: 3.1 inches

South Strabane: 3.0 inches

Canonsburg: 2.9 inches

Bridgeville: 2.7 inches

Moon Township: 2.3 inches

Charleroi: 2.3 inches

Monroeville: 2.0 inches

Donegal: 2.0 inches

Allison Park: 2.0 inches

Plum: 2.0 inches

Butler: 2.0 inches

Slippery Rock: 1.6 inches

California: 1.5 inches

Connellsville: 0.3 inches

Scattered snow showers are expected to frequent the area throughout the day Sunday. Preston, Tucker and Garrett Counties in Maryland are under a Winter Weather Advisory that is expected to expire at 5 p.m.

Scattered snow showers are expected for the rest of today south of the Pittsburgh. Preston, Tucker, and Garrett County are still under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5pm. pic.twitter.com/vkGCERrIrG — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 13, 2019

