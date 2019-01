Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow showers and flurries are tapering off Sunday evening and we will be left with mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperature dipping into the lower 20s.

Monday will bring a dry start to the week and some sunshine mixed with occasional clouds.

Seasonable temperatures stick around all week with highs in the mid-30s.

The next chance for precipitation will be a late-week storm system Friday into Saturday. – Kristin Emery