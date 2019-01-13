Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a car crash in Westmoreland County on Sunday.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Route 51 at Plaza Drive in Rostraver.

The Rostraver Central Fire Department said on Facebook that crews used the Jaws of Life to get one person out of a vehicle. That victim was transported to a local hospital in trauma arrest.

Two others were also injured in the crash. One had to be flown to a local trauma center.

Emergency crews also had to put out a fire that started in one of the pickup truck involved in the crash.

Route 51 was down to one lane in each direction while crews remained on the scene.

