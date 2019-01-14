Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A child has died after being struck by a car Monday morning in Butler County. Two other children were also hit while waiting for their school bus across the street from their home.

It happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Geibel Road and Pine Drive in Summit Township.

Eyewitnesses told police the children were sitting at the intersection waiting for their school bus when a car came around a bend and hit them as they stood near a speed limit sign.

“I went by about 8:30, and I was driving that direction, taking the road to the right, and I remember thinking that I saw a girl who looked like she was standing next to a couple bags of trash, and as I passed, I realized it was a young boy lying there, like leaning against his backpack playing on his phone or something. I thought to myself, that’s not a safe place to sit and wait for the bus,” said witness Kiara Oesterling, of nearby Clearfield Township. “Coming back home, I found out they were hit, and I’m just devastated for that family.”

State police say they believe the strong glare of the sun may have impacted the driver’s vision as she made the right turn. She did stop at a stop sign before making the turn.

“At the time of day, investigators believe there would have been a pretty strong glare from the sun,” said Tpr. Dan Kesten, of Pennsylvania State Police.

The driver of the car did stop at the scene, state police said. There is no indication yet as to whether any charges will be filed.

Two of the children were taken away by medical helicopter. State police say that the third child was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle.

The condition of the other children have not been released, nor have their names. But they are reportedly siblings.

