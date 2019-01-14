Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has been one of the hottest players on the ice over the last month, and was awarded with the NHL’s third star of the week.

“Congratulations to the NHL’s Third Star of the Week, @jakenbake20! Guentzel tied Point and Aho for the NHL’s lead with five goals last week.”

Congratulations to the NHL's Third Star of the Week, @jakenbake20! Guentzel tied Point and Aho for the NHL's lead with five goals last week. Details: https://t.co/AorKhDTN90 pic.twitter.com/0cjyZDIktm — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 14, 2019

Guentzel shared the League lead with five goals in three games to lift the Penguins to a pair of wins as well as their 10th victory in their past 12 contests dating to Dec. 19 (10-2-0).

He picked up one assist in a 5-1 triumph over the Florida Panthers on January 8th. Guentzel then posted his second career hat trick (and second of the season) in a 7-4 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on January 11th.

He finished the week with both of Pittsburgh’s goals in a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on January 12th. The 24-year-old tops the Penguins with 23 goals in 45 outings this season. He is also in the middle of a six game point streak.

The league’s second and first star were St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington and Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano.

The Penguins are back in action on the West Coast road trip Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks.