PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge in Philadelphia is imposing a nationwide injunction on new Trump administration rules that allowed more employers to opt out of providing women with no-cost birth control.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone issued the injunction Monday, stopping the government from enforcing rules scheduled to take effect imminently.

In her order, Beetlestone says states should be protected from the potential harm from the rule, which could include people losing contraceptive coverage and seeking state services.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who sued, calls the ruling a victory for the health and economic independence of women.

Judge Haywood Gilliam, a federal judge in California, on Sunday granted a request for a preliminary injunction by California, 12 other states and Washington, D.C. The plaintiffs sought to prevent the rules from taking effect as scheduled on Monday while a lawsuit against them moved forward.

But Gilliam rejected their request that he block the rules nationwide.

California and the other states argue that the changes would force women to turn to state-funded programs for birth control and lead to unintended pregnancies.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the rules protect a small group of objectors from violating their beliefs.

