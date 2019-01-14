Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) — An Arnold woman is accused of strangling and abusing her 6-year-old son, who has autism, after he defecated in his pants.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to a child abuse report Saturday afternoon at a home on 5th Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, a woman showed officers photos of a 6-year-old boy who had scratches on his neck, a bloodied lower and upper lip, a swollen and bruised eyebrow and a small hematoma with a scratch behind his ear.

The woman told police the boy has autism and defecated in his pants.

According to the woman, the child’s mother, identified as 27-year-old Elena Lovorn, took the boy into the bathroom to change him and allegedly abused him, causing the injuries.

The woman told police the boy didn’t have any injuries before he went into the bathroom with Lovorn.

When officers went into the house, they saw the boy’s injuries and noticed that the marks and scratches on his neck looked like he had been strangled.

Another witness at the scene told police she heard the boy screaming after Lovorn took him into the bathroom, but when someone tried to open the door, it was locked. When Lovorn opened the door, the boy had a tissue on his lip, but Lovorn said he wasn’t bleeding.

An officer placed Lovorn under arrest and transported her to the police station to be booked.

The criminal complaint says when an officer asked Lovorn if she wanted to speak with him about the incident, she said, “I thought I had the right to remain silent.”

When she was placed in a cell, Lovorn allegedly told the officer, “Go [expletive] yourself, pig.”

Lovorn is facing multiple charges, including strangulation, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.