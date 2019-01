Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto and the city’s Public Safety officials are releasing crime statistics for the year 2018 today.

They are laying out the stats for homicides, shootings and more at a press conference.

The year 2017 saw a 12-year low in gun violence when there were fewer than 150 shootings in the city.

