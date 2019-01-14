Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly want at least a first-round pick for wide receiver Antonio Brown if they decide to trade the All-Pro.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported the news and said that multiple teams are on the list of landing spots.

“Steelers believe they should fetch at least a first-round pick for Antonio Brown , with talks expected to heat up at the combine next month.”

Steelers believe they should fetch at least a first-round pick for Antonio Brown , with talks expected to heat up at the combine next month. Here's why : https://t.co/HxbfFCYZRU — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 12, 2019

La Confora says the Seahawks, Colts, Saints, 49ers, Packers and Eagles are all real possibilities for trading partners with the Steelers, who are not ruling out a Brown return completely.

Fellow Steeler reciever JuJu Smith-Schuster is giving his opinion on the situation with Brown. JuJu does not want to see his superstar teammate go.

“No, I don’t want AB traded,” Smith-Schuster said. “He makes me better. He makes the team better. He’s awesome. He’s a great dude. For myself, I learn a lot from him — just playing with him. If I want to increase my game to be the best, I gotta compete against him. So, I do not want him traded.”

La Canfora’s full report can be read here.