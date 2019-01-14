Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly want at least a first-round pick for wide receiver Antonio Brown if they decide to trade the All-Pro.
CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported the news and said that multiple teams are on the list of landing spots.
“Steelers believe they should fetch at least a first-round pick for Antonio Brown , with talks expected to heat up at the combine next month.”
La Confora says the Seahawks, Colts, Saints, 49ers, Packers and Eagles are all real possibilities for trading partners with the Steelers, who are not ruling out a Brown return completely.
Fellow Steeler reciever JuJu Smith-Schuster is giving his opinion on the situation with Brown. JuJu does not want to see his superstar teammate go.
“No, I don’t want AB traded,” Smith-Schuster said. “He makes me better. He makes the team better. He’s awesome. He’s a great dude. For myself, I learn a lot from him — just playing with him. If I want to increase my game to be the best, I gotta compete against him. So, I do not want him traded.”
