PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Want to learn to cook like the seafood experts at Wholey’s? Sam Wholey and Travis Whitco stop by to talk about the seafood market’s cooking classes and share a delicious recipe.
Ingredients:
- 2 Tablespoons Sesame Oil
- 4 (6-8 Ounce Tuna Steaks)
- 1/2 Cup Sesame Seeds
- 1 Tablespoon Wholey Gold Vegetable Oil
Directions:
1.) In a small bowl, coat each Tuna Steak with Sesame Oil
2.) In a shallow dish, dredge each Tuna Steak with Sesame Seeds
3.) In a large, non-stick skillet, heat Wholey Gold Vegetable Oil on medium-high heat
4.) Place Tuna Steaks in pan and sear for 1-2 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness
5.) Serve with dipping sauce of your choice. Some suggestions: Wholey’s Thai Ginger Sauce, Wholey’s Ginger Teriyaki Finishing Sauce or a Wasabi Mustard