Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Want to learn to cook like the seafood experts at Wholey’s? Sam Wholey and Travis Whitco stop by to talk about the seafood market’s cooking classes and share a delicious recipe.

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons Sesame Oil

4 (6-8 Ounce Tuna Steaks)

1/2 Cup Sesame Seeds

1 Tablespoon Wholey Gold Vegetable Oil

Directions:

1.) In a small bowl, coat each Tuna Steak with Sesame Oil

2.) In a shallow dish, dredge each Tuna Steak with Sesame Seeds

3.) In a large, non-stick skillet, heat Wholey Gold Vegetable Oil on medium-high heat

4.) Place Tuna Steaks in pan and sear for 1-2 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness

5.) Serve with dipping sauce of your choice. Some suggestions: Wholey’s Thai Ginger Sauce, Wholey’s Ginger Teriyaki Finishing Sauce or a Wasabi Mustard