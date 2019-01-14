  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, Recipes, Wholey's, Wholey's Fish Market

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Want to learn to cook like the seafood experts at Wholey’s? Sam Wholey and Travis Whitco stop by to talk about the seafood market’s cooking classes and share a delicious recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tablespoons Sesame Oil
  • 4 (6-8 Ounce Tuna Steaks)
  • 1/2 Cup Sesame Seeds
  • 1 Tablespoon Wholey Gold Vegetable Oil

Directions:

1.) In a small bowl, coat each Tuna Steak with Sesame Oil
2.) In a shallow dish, dredge each Tuna Steak with Sesame Seeds
3.) In a large, non-stick skillet, heat Wholey Gold Vegetable Oil on medium-high heat
4.) Place Tuna Steaks in pan and sear for 1-2 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness
5.) Serve with dipping sauce of your choice. Some suggestions: Wholey’s Thai Ginger Sauce, Wholey’s Ginger Teriyaki Finishing Sauce or a Wasabi Mustard

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s