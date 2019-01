Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PiratesFest at PNC Park is set for next Saturday to celebrate the upcoming baseball season.

Pirates stars like Jameson Taillon, Starling Marte and Josh Bell are signed up to take pictures and sign autographs for fans from noon to 5 p.m.

Bucs’ legend Bill Mazeroski will also be there.

Admission is free but you can secure your tickets for the autograph session for $20.

For more information, visit pirates.com/PiratesFest.