PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bayer Corporation has announced it is shutting down its entire operation in Pittsburgh.

The closure will happen over the next two years and impact 569 employees and 69 contractors at the company’s Robinson Township site along the Parkway West.

The iconic company, long identified with Pittsburgh, told its employees Monday morning that it would close its operations in the Pittsburgh area.

Last November, the corporation announced it was eliminating 12,000 jobs worldwide by 2021, but, at the time, the company gave no indication that Pittsburgh’s operations would be affected. That’s now changed.

Bayer told all its employees in Robinson that their jobs would be eliminated in a “thoughtful, orderly manner over a two-year period.”

The handwriting was on the wall when Bayer moved its North American headquarters from Pittsburgh to Whippany, New Jersey, a number of years ago.

In 2015, Bayer spun off its materials science business to Covestro, still located here in Pittsburgh.

When the German-based company acquired Monsanto, based in St. Louis, that city became the American headquarters for Bayer’s agriculture business while New Jersey is the headquarters for its healthcare operations.

The company has released a statement to the media about the closure, reading:

“For more than 150 years, Bayer has stood for quality and trust, making innovative products in health and nutrition that improve lives and make a contribution to society. Our employees around the globe work every day to find solutions to a growing and aging population. “With the acquisition of Monsanto completed last year, we doubled the size of our business in the United States to more than $16 billion in sales, and we now employ more than 20,000 people in 300 locations across the country. “As part of the work to bring our companies together and significantly improve productivity and profitability, Bayer announced in November 2018 that it will reduce 12,000 jobs globally by 2021. “In the United States, we are beginning to implement this by consolidating administrative functions to best support our agriculture business, which is headquartered in St. Louis, and our healthcare businesses, which are headquartered in Whippany, N.J. “As a first step toward this consolidation, we are announcing that we will be closing our administrative site in Robinson, PA, and informed employees at this site today. This decision will impact 569 positions and 96 contractors. “This is certainly a difficult decision given the impact it will have on our colleagues and their families, and the important role the site has played in our company’s history. We have an extremely talented workforce in Robinson and a proud and rich history. We thank our colleagues for their hard work and dedication over the years. “We will transition the site closing in a thoughtful, orderly manner over a two-year period to provide ample time for employees and operations to transition smoothly and to ensure that we continue to serve our customers and businesses effectively. We are exploring options where key work at the site will be performed. “We have the utmost appreciation for the employees and their families affected by this decision, and we are committed to treating each employee with dignity and respect throughout this process. We know that changes like this can be uneasy and even a bit stressful for our employees – and for the community. That is why we will honor our commitments and continue to support important groups like non-profits and other charitable organizations in the region at the same level in 2019 and 2020.”

Bayer Healthcare will still keep its sites in Indianola, O’Hara and Saxonburg.

Besides its support operations in Pittsburgh, Bayer — through its foundation — has been a key contributor to the larger community.

Bayer says it will honor its commitments to charitable organizations in the region at the same level in 2019 and 2020.