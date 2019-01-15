Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, former Rochester, Penn State and Steeler wide receiver Derek Moye has been offered the head coaching position at Western Beaver High School.

Mike Bires of the Beaver County Times broke the news on Tuesday afternoon.

“Western Beaver has offered its head coaching position to Derek Moye, a former Rochester and Penn State star who played briefly with Steelers. His hiring will become official at Wednesday’s school board meeting. #BCTsports #wpial”

Moye spent the 2018 season as the wide receivers coach for the Aliquippa Quips. The team won the Class 3A WPIAL and PIAA championships.

Moye played briefly with the Steelers from 2012-2014. He had only two catches for 20 yards and one touchdown in Pittsburgh. Moye also spent time with the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans in his NFL career.

Moye is better known as a standout player at both Rochester High School and Penn State. He had 144 receptions for 2,395 yards and 18 touchdowns with the Nittany Lions. Moye is also the third all-time receiver at Penn State.

At Rochester, Moye was a four-sport athlete. Moye gained over 3,000 all-purpose yards in his last two seasons with the Rams. He also scored 53 touchdowns in those seasons. He also earned all section honors in baseball and basketball. Moye was also a decorated sprinter in high school, where he won the 200 meter and 400 meter Class AA state titles at the Track and Field State Championships in 2007.