HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is kicking off his second term after overcoming ugly first-term budget fights to regain voters’ confidence and sweep to an easy re-election win.

The Democrat starts the new term Tuesday still facing big Republican majorities in the Legislature that were hostile to large elements of his first-term agenda.

Still, the November election leaves him with more Democratic allies in the Legislature than he’s had and a new lieutenant governor, John Fetterman.

Wolf plans to push for policies to fight climate change, improve public education, fix inequities in Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system and make voting easier and more secure.

Flush with over $32 million in campaign contributions, Wolf trounced Republican Scott Wagner in November by 17 points.

