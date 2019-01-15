  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Amy Wadas, Burglary, Henne Jewelers, Local TV, Shadyside

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a suspect after a brazen break-in overnight at a jewelry store in Shadyside; however, the would-be thief ended up leaving empty-handed.

The attempted burglary happened around 3 a.m. at Henne Jewelers on Walnut Street.

henne jewelers shadyside Caught On Camera: Attempted Burglar Smashes In Jewelry Store Door, Gets Away Empty Handed

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The actor is seen on a surveillance camera smashing in the right front glass door with a crowbar, entering the store with a duffel bag, and then quickly leaving after realizing there was no jewelry on display.

henne jewelers breakin surveillance Caught On Camera: Attempted Burglar Smashes In Jewelry Store Door, Gets Away Empty Handed

(Source: Henne Jewelers)

He was in the store for a total of about 20 seconds

The owner says it’s all kept in a vault after hours. He says there’s even a sign on the door that says the same thing.

“We had this about 10 years ago where someone drove a car through the front door to try to get jewelry that was on the far side of the store. Since then, we don’t leave anything, whatsoever, not even a sterling silver necklace anywhere in the store,” said John Henne, the president and owner of Henne Jewelers.

WATCH: Surveillance Video —


 

Employees spent the early morning hours cleaning up from the break-in, and boarding up the shattered front door.

Henne says the store will be open to the public Tuesday despite the incident.

Meanwhile, anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Pittsburgh Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s