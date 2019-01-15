Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a suspect after a brazen break-in overnight at a jewelry store in Shadyside; however, the would-be thief ended up leaving empty-handed.

The attempted burglary happened around 3 a.m. at Henne Jewelers on Walnut Street.

The actor is seen on a surveillance camera smashing in the right front glass door with a crowbar, entering the store with a duffel bag, and then quickly leaving after realizing there was no jewelry on display.

He was in the store for a total of about 20 seconds

The owner says it’s all kept in a vault after hours. He says there’s even a sign on the door that says the same thing.

“We had this about 10 years ago where someone drove a car through the front door to try to get jewelry that was on the far side of the store. Since then, we don’t leave anything, whatsoever, not even a sterling silver necklace anywhere in the store,” said John Henne, the president and owner of Henne Jewelers.

Employees spent the early morning hours cleaning up from the break-in, and boarding up the shattered front door.

Henne says the store will be open to the public Tuesday despite the incident.

Meanwhile, anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Pittsburgh Police.