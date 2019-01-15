Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All eyes are on the upcoming weekend where forecasters say we could get a lot of snow, rain, and even ice.

Forecasters are watching the track of a possible Nor’easter which could bring big snow totals.

But before we get to the weekend there are several other snow chances.

Here’s the latest from KDKA Meteorologists Ron Smiley, and Ray Petelin:

System #1: The first arrives early on Wednesday morning. This comes in the way of a small clipper low that will drop a small trough through area.

Snow totals for this system are way down at this time. Perhaps a dusting to a half inch of snow over the course of about 6 hours. The best news is that snow is not expected to start until after the Wednesday morning commute.

Ending just before the evening commute. This should have a minimal impact on area drivers.

System #2: Expected to arrive around 5pm on Thursday. That means part of the evening rush will likely be impacted, especially for those traveling along I-79 and I-70 southwest of Pittsburgh. Snow totals with this system are around an inch when looking at model data coming in.

I think the data may be a little on the light side with most seeing an inch to an inch and a half. Snow totals will be impacted by rain showers arriving just before midnight. Friday will see isolated rain and snow showers early with windy conditions for Friday morning. This system will have a low impact on roads.

System #3: This one is the one everyone is buzzing about. A big nor’easter developing and dropping a lot of snow.

This system will arrive on Saturday and at this point most will start off by seeing rain.

Rain will eventually change over to snow and there is still a chance for some relatively large snow totals. At this time some freezing rain and sleet cannot be completely ruled out. This system will have a moderate to high impact on area roads.

“The storm has shown some big snow totals on models,” Smiley says. “At this time it looks like a mixture of both snow and rain.”

