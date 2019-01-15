Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates World Series champion Steve Blass is calling it a career in the broadcast booth after the 2019 season.

Blass made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday morning at PNC Park. Blass called it a “semi-retirement” as he weans away from his duties.

“I just can’t pull the plug on not being part of the Pirates,” Blass said.

According to Pirates owner Bob Nutting, Blass will continue to be with the organization in an ambassador role after 2019.

“Longtime Pirates broadcaster and 1971 World Series hero Steve Blass announced today that he will retire from the broadcast booth at the conclusion of the 2019 season. Throughout the year we’ll celebrate Steve’s 60th season with the organization. #Blass60”

Longtime Pirates broadcaster and 1971 World Series hero Steve Blass announced today that he will retire from the broadcast booth at the conclusion of the 2019 season. Throughout the year we'll celebrate Steve's 60th season with the organization. #Blass60 pic.twitter.com/fiBFn1SJkY — Pirates (@Pirates) January 15, 2019

Blass is heading into his 60th season with the organization between pitching for the club and 34 years in the broadcast booth.

“Sixty seasons with the Pirates, one organization in one city, I am so very proud of that,” Blass said. “It ranks right up there with anything I have ever done on the baseball field. It has been a wonderful run.”

“Steve Blass will always be an on-field hero and probably the most dedicated, loyal Pirate in history. Congratulations to him in his upcoming retirement and warning Karen what she’ll be getting full-time, soon.”

Steve Blass will always be an on-field hero and probably the most dedicated, loyal Pirate in history. Congratulations to him in his upcoming retirement and warning Karen what she’ll be getting full-time, soon. pic.twitter.com/yq44VepJSO — ᴊᴏᴇ ʙʟᴏᴄᴋ (@joe_block) January 15, 2019

Blass will be apart of mostly home game broadcasts this season, but said if he wants to take a road trip somewhere, he may.

“Steve Blass says he’ll do a #Pirates road series this season, “if needed.” I’d imagine his broadcast mates will cook up a reason for him to do a game or two, perhaps at Wrigley, this summer.”

Steve Blass says he’ll do a #Pirates road series this season, “if needed.” I’d imagine his broadcast mates will cook up a reason for him to do a game or two, perhaps at Wrigley, this summer. — Rob Biertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) January 15, 2019

The 76-year-old has been with the Pirates since he signed his first big league deal in June of 1960. Blass held a 103-76 record including 57 complete games and 16 shutouts in his career (282 games.) Blass is seventh on the Pirates all-time list for strikeouts with 896.

Two of the complete games came in the 1971 World Series against the Baltimore Orioles, including a complete game in Game 7. He is the last National League pitcher to accomplish that feat.