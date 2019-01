Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Crews were working to repair a broken water line in McKeesport, Pa., on Tuesday.

A backhoe is being used to dig up a driveway along Freemont Road.

Crews are also using pumps top clear away some of the water.

Roads in that area could be icy in the morning as temperatures drop and the water ices over.