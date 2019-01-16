PITTSBURGH (Patch.com) — Caliente Pizza & Draft House owner Nick Bogacz and regional chef Eric Von Hansen are pursuing a dream and it’s no pie-in-the-sky one. The pair will represent Pittsburgh in the 28th Pizza World Championship in Parma, Italy in April.

After being named world pizza champions three years in a row at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Bogacz and Von Hansen were invited by 13-time World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani to join his World Pizza Champions team.

The World Pizza Champions team, founded in 2005 by the famed Gemignani, is a group of elite pizza pros from around the world who represent the craft through competition, education and community service. Inclusion on the team is by invitation only.

