PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Federal workers in our region have a new option to make ends meet.

The Hebrew Free Loan Association of Pittsburgh is offering interest-free loans for as much as $2,500.

The loans will not have to be repaid until the workers are receiving paychecks again.

To see if you are eligible, visit the Hebrew Free Loan Association of Pittsburgh’s website at this link.

That’s also where you can find information on how to donate to the Hebrew Free Loan Association.