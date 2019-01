Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – The Chartiers Township Police are investigating after a 5-month-old baby was transported to the Canonsburg Hospital and later died on Wednesday.

Medics and police were called to the 700 block of North Main Street around noon after the baby was reportedly in medical distress, according to dispatchers.

The coroner said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

